Chicago weather: Sunny skies ahead with rollercoaster temps this week

The Brief Sunny skies and mild temperatures will continue through most of the upcoming week, with cool nights dropping into the 50s and even upper 40s in some areas by Tuesday morning. Warmer air will arrive midweek, bringing temperatures up to the low to mid-80s on Wednesday and the upper 80s on Thursday. A strong cold front will move in Thursday night, bringing a chance of rain and a significant temperature drop, with highs falling to the mid-70s on Friday and the 60s over the weekend.



The sunny skies that have brightened our Labor Day weekend will continue through much of the upcoming week.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with cool temperatures dropping into the 50s for most areas, and some far outlying regions could see temperatures dip into the upper 40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday promises to be a beautiful day with sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. By midweek, warmer air will move in, pushing highs into the low to mid-80s on Wednesday, and the upper 80s by Thursday.

Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday as a strong cold front sweeps through.

This front will bring a significant drop in temperatures, from the upper 80s on Thursday to the mid-70s on Friday, and then down to the 60s for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be pleasant, though very fall-like, with highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday. The weekend looks dry, with partly cloudy skies.