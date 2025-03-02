Chicago weather: Rollercoaster this week with rain, storms and snow possible

After a colder-than-normal weekend in Chicagoland, warmer air is set to build in this workweek.

The warmth will come with several rounds of rain and possibly some snow.

Your Weather Forecast

Full Forecast :

Increasing cloud cover is expected tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower.

With morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s, a few snowflakes could mix in if showers develop. Highs will reach the mid-40s in the afternoon.

A strong storm system will impact the area on Tuesday, bringing the chance of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms. The rain and storms expected to move into the Chicagoland area will be part of the same storm system that will likely bring a severe weather outbreak to the lower Mississippi Valley on Tuesday.

While severe storms appear unlikely in our area, it'll be a system to watch. Heavy rain could lead to ponding and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

This low will continue to impact Chicagoland going into the middle of the week. Wednesday will start off very mild with temperatures possibly in the 50s but then dropping through the day. Rain may change to snow on Wednesday, although any snow accumulation appears minor.

We'll get a break from the precipitation on Thursday with skies becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

Another storm system will move in on Friday, bringing scattered rain and snow showers to the area. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Near-normal temperatures return again on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and again on Sunday. A much warmer airmass will move in by Sunday, possibly pushing temperatures into the 50s again.