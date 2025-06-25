Chicago weather: Spotty storms stick around through the weekend

It's another warm and muggy day with temperatures ranging from 70s at the lakefront to upper 80s and low 90s inland. Scattered showers and storms have developed this afternoon, and will likely linger into the evening.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with just a small chance of a stray shower or storm. Most areas will end up staying dry with lows in the lower 70s.

Full Forecast :

The heat returns area-wide on Thursday with temperatures soaring into the lower 90s. A few stray showers or storms are possible, but the majority of the day will be partly cloudy. Heat index values are expected to climb into the upper 90s to near 100.

A better chance for showers and storms arrives on Friday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend will bring more of the same. Warm and humid conditions with occasional showers or storms. There is a very small chance for a shower or storms on Saturday. Most of Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday is expected to be in the low to mid 90s.