Chicago weather: Severe storms possible Monday, cooler temps ahead

A few stray showers or storms are possible tonight, but most areas will remain partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

A better chance of storms is expected on Monday, particularly north of Interstate 80, where a few could be strong or severe in the afternoon and evening. The main hazards will be damaging winds and hail. Fortunately, the highest threat of tornadoes appears to be northwest of the Chicagoland area.

Temperatures will vary widely. The far northern suburbs may only reach the 70s, while locations near and south of I-80 could again see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Chicago will likely top out in the mid-80s.

Cooler air is set to arrive on Tuesday, with most of the Chicago area expected to see highs in the mid-70s. There is a lingering chance of showers and storms on Tuesday, but the bulk of the activity will likely pass to the north in southern Wisconsin.

The rest of the week looks quiet, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry skies are expected from Wednesday through Sunday.