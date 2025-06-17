Chicago weather: Severe storms possible Wednesday followed by weekend heat wave

We're on the lookout for showers and a few storms this evening and tonight. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds and hail, but the overall severe threat appears to be low.

A better chance of severe storms will arrive on Wednesday.

Full Forecast:

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Temperatures will remain warm near 70 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a brief cooldown with highs likely in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are likely, and some storms may be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Chicagoland in a Slight Risk, which is a level 2 of 5. Newton, Jasper, and far southeastern LaPorte County are in an Enhanced Risk, which is a level 3 of 5. All hazards are possible tomorrow, including a risk of isolated tornadoes.

Calmer weather returns Thursday with seasonable high temperatures in the lower 80s. Warmer air begins to build in on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend looks like a scorcher. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid 90s with heat indices certainly over 100 degrees. The heat will linger through early next week.



