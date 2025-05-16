Chicago weather: Severe storms return to kick off weekend

The Brief Strong storms swept through the Chicago area overnight, knocking out power to over 50,000 ComEd customers and producing wind gusts over 60 mph and hail larger than 2 inches. Another round of severe storms is expected later today, with threats of large hail and damaging winds. Drier, cooler, and calmer weather will move in for the weekend following tonight's cold front.



Damage reports came in by the dozens from last night‘s activity.

As of 3:30 a.m., there are still more than 50,000 ComEd customers without power in Chicagoland. Many of the reported wind gusts exceeded 60 mph and there were numerous reports of hail in excess of 2 inches in diameter.

Now we’re getting ready to go through it all again later today into tonight.

Second round of severe storms

What we know:

The first concern today, strangely enough, is dryness. Very low humidity, very warm temperatures and gusty winds will contribute to the risk of spreading wildfires.

Highs today will not reach the lofty record-crushing numbers of yesterday’s mid-90s but will still be well into the 80s.

Later today into this evening, a few clusters of thunderstorms appear likely to cross our viewing area. Once again, large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats.

After the storms clear the area behind a cold front tonight, more serene weather will settle in for the weekend.

What's next:

Tomorrow will start with quite a bit of cloud cover breaking up during the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 60s. On Sunday it will turn out sunnier but a few degrees cooler.

The next chance of rain will arrive Monday and Tuesday.