Chicago weather: Severe storms, tornado threat possible Friday

Friday forecast

Tomorrow will be warm with sunshine. Highs soar to the upper 70s inland, low 70s near the lake. By late morning the wind will start to become gusty. We have a wind advisory from mid afternoon, into Friday night. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts will be up to 40-50 mph.

There is a fire weather watch in effect tomorrow due to the dry conditions and gusty wind. This will be from early afternoon until late evening.

Severe storms and tornado threat

What we know:

Friday night, a line of storms will be moving through Chicagoland. We will be tracking this line of storms moving in from the west.

Timing looks to be around 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. with eastern areas drying last. We have the potential to see tornadoes, damaging wind and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Chicagoland under a slight or level 2/5 for severe weather. For our southwestern counties, there is a bit of a higher chance for severe storms. There is an enhanced risk for the southern half of DeKalb and Kane counties, Kendall, Grundy and portions of Joliet and Kankakee. This is a level 3/5 for severe storms. The southern part of LaSalle County is in red or a moderate risk, which is level 4/5.

Future forecast

What's next:

Saturday will be dry, but the non-thunderstorm wind gusts will be even more intense than on Friday. We have a High Wind Watch in the morning through mid-afternoon Saturday. Gusts may reach 50-60 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Saturday.

Saturday night, wrap-around moisture will bring the chance for wet weather into early Sunday. We could actually have rain and snow falling to start Sunday with temperatures in the 30s. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 40s with partly sunny skies.