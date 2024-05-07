Chicago weather: Tornado Watch in effect for Chicago until 8 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of Chicagoland and parts of Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The chance for severe storm potential will be at its peak until 5 p.m. All threats are possible, including hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes.

Temperatures will be warm in the mid-70s. Tonight the area will dry out, but the storm chance will be back tomorrow afternoon into the evening.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The SPC has upgraded our area to a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) in NE Illinois and an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) in NW Indiana. There is a 5% risk of tornadoes in NE Illinois, 10% risk of tornadoes in NW Indiana. NWS is using the language "strong tornadoes" may occur with severe storms in NW Indiana.

The highest risk of severe storms this afternoon will be in Northwest Indiana, where there is a 10% tornado risk.

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport due to thunderstorms again this afternoon, according to the FAA. The ground stop was scheduled to expire at O'Hare at 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. at Midway. Both airports were issued a ground stop around 9 a.m. when the first round of storms rolled in.

There were more than 60 flight cancelations at O'Hare this morning. Delays were expected through 5 p.m.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for storms to be severe Wednesday, but only a marginal risk is in place for Chicagoland. Damaging wind and hail are the main concerns with any storms that develop.