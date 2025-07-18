Chicago weather: Severe thunderstorms could hit this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms could move into the Chicago area early Saturday morning, with some storms potentially turning severe.

The strongest chance for severe weather will be south and southwest of the city. Storms may bring heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Additional rain is possible on Sunday, particularly along and south of I-80, with about a 25% chance of precipitation.

Temperatures are expected to rise steadily into next week, reaching the upper 80s by Tuesday. A heat wave is forecast for midweek, with highs in the 90s and heat index values possibly reaching up to 105 degrees by Thursday or Friday.