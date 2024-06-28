Chicago weather: This is your weekend forecast

Scattered showers moved through the Chicago area on Friday. Despite the cloud cover and rain, temperatures still warmed to around 80 degrees in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible tonight and into Saturday.

However, Saturday is not expected to be a washout. Most of the day will be dry with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Following Saturday's cold front, cooler air will build in Saturday night and especially on Sunday. Sunday will be sunny with highs topping out in the low to mid-70s, about ten degrees below normal for this time of year.

Sunshine will prevail again on Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will return to the 80s from Tuesday through Friday, but daily showers and storm chances are expected leading up to the holiday.