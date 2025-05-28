Chicago weather: Showers possible before beautiful weekend arrives

The Brief Clouds and scattered showers linger through Friday, with a brief warm-up. The weekend looks sunny and pleasant, with highs in the 70s. Temperatures jump into the 80s early next week.



A stretch of unsettled weather is giving way to a gorgeous weekend across the Chicago area, with sunshine and warming temperatures in the forecast through early next week.

What we know:

Wednesday stays mostly cloudy with the chance of an isolated shower. Highs will hover in the upper 50s and low 60s — it will be cooler lakeside.

Thursday brings partial sunshine and a slight chance for a passing shower during the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the workweek, with mostly sunny skies and a high around 80. There’s a chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

What's next:

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be picture-perfect, with lots of sunshine and highs near 70 Saturday and into the mid-70s on Sunday.

By Monday and Tuesday, Chicago gets a taste of summer. Temperatures climb into the mid-80s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday.