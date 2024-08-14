Chicago braces for active weather pattern, showers and storms expected

The Chicago area is gearing up for an active weather pattern starting late tonight and continuing into Thursday, with an approaching low-pressure system expected to bring rain and the possibility of severe storms.

Clouds will increase this evening, with showers likely to begin late tonight. The rain is expected to intensify around daybreak on Thursday, potentially leading to a slower-than-usual morning commute. The showers should ease by midday, but don’t put away your umbrellas just yet—a second round of rain and storms could hit Thursday evening.

There is a chance for a few severe storms Thursday evening into the night, with damaging wind gusts and hail being the main threats. Additionally, northeast Illinois faces a low-end risk for brief spin-up tornadoes. Despite the stormy weather, temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The unsettled weather will continue into Friday, with scattered showers and storms sticking around. Highs will climb into the mid-80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, things should calm down. Saturday will be partly sunny, with just a slight chance for a few stray showers. By Sunday, sunny skies will dominate, with highs in the lower 80s.

The quiet weather is expected to extend into next week, with plenty of sunshine and daily highs hovering around 80 degrees from Monday through Wednesday.