Chicago weather: Watch for showers and storms today and tomorrow

Strong storms are hitting central Illinois as of this writing.

Locally, a few showers are weakening as they move east of I-39. The highest chance for morning rainfall will likely be near and south of the Kankakee River. The rest of the day will be partly sunny hot and humid with highs not far from 90 degrees. A shower or storm will remain possible.

Tonight, showers and storms are possible with muggy conditions continuing. Lows will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow will once again feature a chance for a few showers and a rumble of thunder. It won’t be as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend still looks very nice and summery with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 80s.

The month of July finished with an average temperature of 75 degrees in Chicago. That is 0.4 degrees cooler than normal. This is our first month with below-normal temps since March 2023.