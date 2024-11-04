Chicago weather: Showers, a few storms, and high winds for Election Day

It was a gloomy start to the week with a few showers and cloudy skies. Rain will return and pick up in intensity tonight, likely continuing on and off through Election Day.

Tuesday will bring on and off showers, a few storms, and gusty south winds. A Wind Advisory has been issued for southern Cook, Will, Grundy, Kankakee and all of northwest Indiana. The Advisory goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday until 3 p.m. for southerly wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Despite rain, clouds, and high winds, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s on Election Day.

Calmer days are on tap for the middle of the week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Thursday and Friday are expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers return this weekend, but it won't be a washout. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.