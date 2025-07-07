Chicago weather: Showers, thunderstorms possible on Tuesday

The Brief A quiet night is ahead for Chicagoland with partly cloudy skies and seasonable lows in the mid 60s. Hot summertime air returns Tuesday featuring highs in the upper 80s and a slight chance of afternoon storms, with a very similar setup expected on Wednesday. A look ahead to the weekend gives us another opportunity for some healthy rainfall Friday night into Saturday morning.



On Tuesday, the heat will begin to ramp up with a slight chance of storms after midday.

It was a gorgeous Monday with temperatures in the 80s inland and 70s at the lakefront. Temps will drop into the mid 60s tonight under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the east-northeast.

Future forecast

Looking Ahead:

The heat returns tomorrow with highs in the Chicagoland area in the upper 80s while the lakeshore will remain a few degrees cooler in the low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility in the afternoon through sunset. The main threat will be gusty winds and heavy downpours with any storms that develop.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, transitioning to mostly sunny in the afternoon with a very slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Thursday is expected to be a comfortable summer day with highs in the mid 80s and fairly low humidity. Friday is trending as the warmest day of the week with the highs in the low 90s.

The best chance of thunderstorms will come after sunset on Friday and may linger through the early morning on Saturday.

For those with outdoor plans this weekend, the main inconvenience will be rain showers on Saturday. Timing will become clearer in the next few days.

Saturday is expected to be in the upper 80s and then we're in the mid 80s on Sunday. As of now, it appears temperatures could return to the 90s on Monday.