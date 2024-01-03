Chicago weather: Slick roads during morning commute

Watch for possible slick spots due to patchy freezing mist this morning. I haven’t heard of any major issues but I did have some spritzes on the windshield coming in.

Highs today reach the mid 30s under cloudy skies with a few afternoon shots of light snow or just flurries. This will likely evolve into lake-effect snow showers which could provide less than an inch to some areas of northwest Indiana tonight.

Tomorrow will become sunnier with highs again in the mid 30s. Friday should be a quiet day with highs, you guessed it, in the mid 30s again.

On Saturday, there will be a few snow showers around mainly the south half of our viewing area. Nothing significant. Any snow exits Sunday morning.

The action is Monday night and Tuesday when the potential exists for the season’s biggest storm so far. Might be a rain/snow combo.Might be all snow. Too soon for specifics.