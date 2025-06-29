Chicago weather: Slightly cooler temperatures starting the workweek

A lake breeze helped spark showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon just west of downtown Chicago, and storms could continue north of the city into the evening hours.

The storms could bring brief but intense downpours and gusty winds, meteorologists said.

Future Forecast:

Conditions will remain warm and humid overnight, with low temperatures dipping only into the mid-70s — about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Monday will bring a temporary reprieve, with drier weather and partly sunny skies expected. Highs will reach the mid-80s. Similar temperatures are forecast for Wednesday, before heat builds again later in the week.

By Independence Day on Friday, highs are expected to climb back into the low 90s. The above-average temperatures could persist through mid-July.