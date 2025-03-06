Chicago weather: Slushy snow expected Friday before a sunny, warmer weekend
CHICAGO - It was a gorgeous Thursday with sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures. Attention is now turning to our late week system expected to bring accumulating snowfall to parts of Chicagoland on Friday.
Next 24 Hours
What we know:
Temperatures will drop into the low 30s tonight with increasing cloud cover.
A low-pressure system is expected to pass south of the area on Friday, putting the Chicago area on the cold side of the system. Rain and snow will move in early Friday morning, likely around daybreak, leading to what could be a slick commute in some spots. The most likely scenario is a rain, possibly mixed with snow south of I-80, and then mainly snow near and north of I-80. The snow will favor areas north of I-80 through the day on Friday, and slushy accumulations of up to 1-3" will be possible. With temperatures warming above the freezing mark during the day, this should hopefully limit major impacts on roadways.
Future Forecast
What's next:
Snow comes to an end Friday night and then the rest of the weekend looks great. Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s on Saturday and then near 50 on Sunday.
Temperatures will be beautiful next week with highs around 60 on Monday and then in the mid 60s on Tuesday. Skies likely stay dry through at least the middle of next week.
The Source: The information in this story came from FOX 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls.