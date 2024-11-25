Chicago prepares for dropping temps and potential midweek snow

The Brief Chicago will see cloudy skies and mild temperatures near 50 today, with a chance of drizzle and gusty winds up to 30 mph. Clearing skies tonight will bring colder temperatures, with highs dropping to around 40 tomorrow and the possibility of snow returning Tuesday night through Wednesday.



Chicago will be cloudy today with temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

There is a chance for drizzle today, and wind will increase to 30 mph gusts. Temperatures will be dropping in the 40s this evening.

Tonight, and tomorrow, we clear out and the gusty wind continues. Tonight, will be in the 20s and tomorrow our high will be around 40 degrees.

The chance for snow is back Tuesday night through Wednesday night. It is too early to give specifics for accumulation if we get it at all. Certainly though, temperatures will be dropping. Highs will be in the low 40s Wednesday, upper 30s Thursday and around 30 degrees Friday.

This weekend, lows will be in the upper teens with highs only in the 20s.