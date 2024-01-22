Chicago weather: Snow to freezing rain and everything in between

Sloppy stuff is coming to Chicago with a nasty combo of some snow, freezing rain and even a bit of sleet through early tomorrow.

This morning, any precipitation will likely be light snow of minimal impact. Later today, there will likely be some flurries or more likely freezing drizzle. That light stuff is more likely to cause issues on the driveway and sidewalk than on roads which have quite a bit of salt still on them.

Temps will climb to around freezing this evening stay there through the night, but that’s just cold enough for precipitation to stick tonight when it becomes heavier. This will be mainly freezing rain although some minor accumulation of snow/sleet will be possible as well.

Tomorrow morning’s commute may very well be the most challenging of the next three. Then, as temperatures climb above freezing tomorrow afternoon, impacts will lessen as precipitation moves away. That respite from precip will be short-lived as rain returns to the area tomorrow night. This time it will be solely liquid with occasional rain continuing into Thursday.

Highs will warm into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees Wednesday through Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect this morning, then will go into effect again late tonight into tomorrow morning.