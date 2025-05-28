Chicago weather: Soggy start to Wednesday amid very dry month of May

The vast majority of Chicagoland had zero measurable rainfall on Tuesday.

In fact, if the month were to end today, this would rank as the 10th-driest May in Chicago history.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What to Expect:

But of course, the month doesn’t end today and there is some rain on the way, especially this morning.

Computer models have backed off on how much rain they think we will get. I’m leaning towards anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch to perhaps a half inch tops.

The bulk of the rain will move out by lunchtime from south to north. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. The coolest readings will once again be near the lake.

Tonight will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

What's next:

Tomorrow we will make a run at 70 degrees for the high under mostly to partly cloudy skies. There is a small chance of a few pop-up showers in the afternoon.

Friday will be a warmer day with some sunshine and highs in the upper 70s away from the lake.

A cold front may spark a few showers on Friday evening.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and not as warm with highs not far from 70 degrees.

The big warming trend will get underway on Sunday and continue through next week when highs will be moving firmly into the 80s.