Chicago weather: Some isolated showers popping up this afternoon

We have isolated showers and storms popping this afternoon. As we get toward mid-afternoon/evening the coverage of storms will increase.

There is a small chance of a strong to severe storm today with damaging wind and heavy rain possible. Highs are in the 90s with heat index values above 100 for many.

Looking Ahead :

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, but still warm with highs in the 80s. We continue to be in the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday through Sunday.

There is a chance for rain and storms each day through early next week. We will have plenty of dry hours, but the potential for your afternoon to be wet is there!