Chicago weather: Storm chances return this weekend

Today we have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

There is a small chance of a shower or storm tonight with lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Looking Ahead :

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with the chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s! As far as the chance of rain, it will be isolated and many miss out on wet weather all together.

Saturday night through Sunday we have rounds of rain and storms possible. Temperatures will still be warm, reaching around 90.

The chance for rain and storms is back Sunday night through Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be partly sunny as well with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much more comfortable with highs in the low 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.