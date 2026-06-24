Chicago weather: Storm chances return this afternoon before summer heat builds

The Brief The highest chance for showers and thunderstorms in Chicagoland will come this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s through Friday before warming into the 80s this weekend. A stretch of 90-degree heat is expected to arrive early next week with few signs of relief.



There are some showers in southern Wisconsin early this morning. It looks like the bulk of that activity will be staying north of the Cheddar Curtain.

It is possible that our extreme-northern communities might get clipped with a shower late this morning, but the highest risk of rain and thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and tonight. That’s when storms will move southbound through our viewing area.

Brief downpours and perhaps some gusty winds are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs today should reach the upper 70s, which is still a bit cooler than normal for late June.

What's next:

Thursday will be mostly cloudy as showers and storms target central Illinois. Highs will be similar to today.

Once again on Friday, the main storm track looks to be just to our south, but there is a higher chance that some of those showers invade our southern viewing area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. There’s a chance of a thunderstorm at night. And then it’s all about the heat.

On Sunday we will likely fall just shy of 90, but then it is 90+ for the first several days of next week at least. The only hope of tempering that heat would be thunderstorms popping up on what we call the "Ring of Fire", which is along the edge of that dome of hot air. That potential looks doubtful at this point.