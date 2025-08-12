Chicago weather: Storm chances today before sunny midweek stretch

The Brief Heavy rain soaked parts of the Chicago area Monday, with some spots seeing over 3 inches while others stayed dry. Showers and thunderstorms are possible today, but severe weather is unlikely, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler, less humid conditions arrive midweek before the 90s return by Friday and through the weekend.



A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport Tuesday morning as thunderstorms passed through the Chicago area.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, departures to O'Hare were grounded until 7:30 a.m. Flights have since resumed.In the past 24 hours, 10 flights have been canceled at the airport.

Yesterday's storms

Monday was another "all or nothing" rainfall event with the metro area getting pounded.

More than 3 inches of rain fell in some areas while most northern suburbs picked up absolutely nothing. The high at O’Hare was 89° but a few spots managed to crack 90 degrees, including 91° at Waukegan.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today I’m watching an area of showers and thunderstorms approaching from the southwest. This could move into a portion of Chicagoland later this morning, but its intensity and exact track remain uncertain. Severe storms appear highly unlikely, however, with brief downpours, gusty winds and lightning being primary threats.

The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy and not as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There could be an additional round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tonight will end up partly cloudy with low temperatures close to 70°. The peak of the Perseid meteor shower occurs tonight into tomorrow morning. Hopefully skies will cooperate although the nearly-full moon will not help because you need a dark sky to see most meteors.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow we will be behind a cold front, which means it won’t be as warm or as humid. Highs however should make it into the mid 80s, which is still warmer than normal for this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Pleasant weather continues on Thursday with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Both of those days will be slightly cooler along the lakefront.

The 90s return starting Friday and likely through the weekend with a chance for a shower thunderstorm late Sunday.