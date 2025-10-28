Chicago weather: Storm system to miss city as calm conditions hold steady
CHICAGO - A storm system will largely miss Chicagoland today.
The highest chance of any rainfall is going to be well west of Chicago, sliding far south of Chicago tonight and tomorrow. The majority of our viewing area will have exactly zero rain.
Chicago weather forecast
What to expect:
Temperature forecasting is straightforward for at least the next week. Expect very little daily variation with highs in the mid 50s for the most part and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. The next chance of rain is tied to a questionable lake-effect shower on Thursday.
After that, we’re looking at the possibility of a sprinkle over the weekend but chances for that look even lower than they did yesterday. In short, there will be no significant rainfall in our area and no major temperature swings anytime soon.
Hurricane Melissa to hit Jamaica
What we know:
On to Hurricane Melissa. It is still a category-five monster south of Jamaica. As of this writing, winds are 175 mph inside its eye wall.
Landfall is expected by early this afternoon local time on the south coast of Jamaica. A deadly storm surge will accompany Melissa along with widespread flooding caused by torrential rainfall.
If there is one "good" thing about this particular hurricane, it is that the size of the hurricane-force wind field is only about 60 miles across. That means that parts of the island will be less impacted by destructive winds while others will suffer catastrophic damage.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.