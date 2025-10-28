Chicago weather: Storm system to miss city as calm conditions hold steady

The Brief A storm system will pass mostly south and west of Chicago, leaving the area dry with no significant rainfall expected. Temperatures will stay steady through the week with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the 40s. The next slight chance of rain could come from a weak lake-effect shower on Thursday or a weekend sprinkle.



A storm system will largely miss Chicagoland today.

The highest chance of any rainfall is going to be well west of Chicago, sliding far south of Chicago tonight and tomorrow. The majority of our viewing area will have exactly zero rain.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Temperature forecasting is straightforward for at least the next week. Expect very little daily variation with highs in the mid 50s for the most part and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. The next chance of rain is tied to a questionable lake-effect shower on Thursday.

After that, we’re looking at the possibility of a sprinkle over the weekend but chances for that look even lower than they did yesterday. In short, there will be no significant rainfall in our area and no major temperature swings anytime soon.

Hurricane Melissa to hit Jamaica

What we know:

On to Hurricane Melissa. It is still a category-five monster south of Jamaica. As of this writing, winds are 175 mph inside its eye wall.

Landfall is expected by early this afternoon local time on the south coast of Jamaica. A deadly storm surge will accompany Melissa along with widespread flooding caused by torrential rainfall.

If there is one "good" thing about this particular hurricane, it is that the size of the hurricane-force wind field is only about 60 miles across. That means that parts of the island will be less impacted by destructive winds while others will suffer catastrophic damage.