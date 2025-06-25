Chicago weather: Storms drench city, slight break from extreme heat today

The Brief Heavy rain and thunderstorms soaked the Chicago area this morning, causing some high-standing water on roadways. While today will be slightly cooler than recent days, highs will still reach the 80s to near 90, with more scattered storms possible. The heat returns tomorrow, and storm chances will continue through the weekend before temperatures cool early next week.



We open the morning with drenching showers and thunderstorms, moving right through the metro. Watch for some high-standing water on some roadways as a result of the heavy rainfall.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will not be as hot as the past four.

Yesterday, temperatures overperformed ever so slightly, climbing into the mid -0s for the fourth straight day. Today, highs will range from the low 80s far north to around 90 in our southern viewing area with mid 80s, likely for the official high. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible on a widely scattered basis.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s and a chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and hot once again with 90s returning. The chance of a shower thunderstorm appears low, but it is not zero.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday when highs once again make a run toward 90. Over the weekend it looks hot again with highs close to 90° and each day will feature a chance of showers and thunderstorms interrupting the heat.

The intense heat should break down early next week with highs in the mid-80s on Monday, again with a chance of a few thunderstorms.