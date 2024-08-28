Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Storms return to end week before beautiful Labor Day weekend

By
Published  August 28, 2024 10:50pm CDT
CHICAGO - Expect partly cloudy skies tonight, with lows dipping into the low 70s.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid-80s. However, showers and storms are possible by Thursday night and continuing into Friday. Despite the chance of rain, temperatures on Friday will remain warm, topping out in the mid-80s.

The weekend is shaping up to be a winner, with highs on Saturday in the mid-80s under sunny skies. Sunday may be a touch cooler, with highs likely staying in the 70s.

Next week starts off sunny with comfortable highs in the 70s, setting the stage for a pleasant stretch of weather in Chicago.