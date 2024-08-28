Chicago weather: Storms return to end week before beautiful Labor Day weekend

The Brief Storms possible Thursday and Friday The weekend forecast looks sunny and pleasant Cooler start to next week with highs in the 70s



Expect partly cloudy skies tonight, with lows dipping into the low 70s.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid-80s. However, showers and storms are possible by Thursday night and continuing into Friday. Despite the chance of rain, temperatures on Friday will remain warm, topping out in the mid-80s.

The weekend is shaping up to be a winner, with highs on Saturday in the mid-80s under sunny skies. Sunday may be a touch cooler, with highs likely staying in the 70s.

Next week starts off sunny with comfortable highs in the 70s, setting the stage for a pleasant stretch of weather in Chicago.