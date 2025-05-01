Chicago weather: Storms rolling through, more rain possible this weekend

Showers and storms are passing through the Chicago area on Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are in the upper 70s and low 70s for Chicago and the south counties. North of the city will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Isolated heavy rain and lightning are possible with the storms today.

Full Forecast :

Tonight and tomorrow, we have the chance again for showers and storms. We will have temperatures around 50 tonight, and highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s.

This weekend, it will be cool and dry on Saturday with the chance for rain returning on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s with partly sunny conditions.

On Sunday, highs will be around 60 with the chance for rain.

Starting off next week with highs in the low to mid 60s. We have the chance for rain Monday afternoon.

Drier weather and warmer temperatures are back Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s are expected.