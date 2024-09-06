Chicago weather: Stray showers possible tonight, warmer days ahead

The Brief A few showers are possible Friday night, but most areas will stay dry.

Saturday brings cooler temps and possible lake effect rain in northwest Indiana.

Warmer weather returns next week, with temperatures reaching near 90 by Thursday and Friday.

A few stray showers may pass through the area this evening and into the night, but most of the city will remain dry. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s and low 50s by Saturday morning, making for a cooler start to the weekend.

Saturday will be relatively quiet weather-wise, though northwest Indiana could see some lake effect rain showers from the morning until midafternoon. Highs in Chicago are expected to reach the mid-60s, keeping things on the cooler side.

Sunday looks to be a great day for football fans heading to the Bears game. Temperatures at kickoff are forecasted to be in the upper 60s, rising into the low to mid-70s as the afternoon progresses, accompanied by clear, sunny skies.

Looking ahead to next week, a warming trend will settle in. Monday will see highs in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. That sunshine is expected to stick around through much of the week, with temperatures climbing to nearly 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday.