Drought conditions will worsen over the next week, at least in Chicagoland.

Sunshine will mix with clouds from Francine’s remnants for the next few days. It will remain much warmer than normal through next week at least.

Highs through Monday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. It will be a few degrees cooler by the lake during this period.

There is zero chance of beneficial rainfall for at least the next week.