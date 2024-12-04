Chicago weather: Strong winds, snow possible this afternoon

Today we have a wind advisory from 2 p.m. until midnight as wind may reach 45 mph at times.

Highs today will be in the upper 30s.

There will be a rain/snow mix possible around 3 p.m. with a transition to just snow after 4 or 5 p.m.

Tonight, the snow will taper to flurries before ending. There will be minimal accumulations, the bigger concern will be drops in visibility while the snow is falling. Tonight, wind chills are expected to drop below freezing.

Tomorrow, highs will only reach the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. Back to about 30 degrees on Friday, and the 40s this weekend. It will be mostly sunny Friday through Sunday. Monday may tag 50 degrees with a chance for rain.