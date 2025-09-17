Chicago weather: Summer warmth lingers with highs in the 80s

The Brief Patchy morning fog will give way to sunny skies with highs in the 80s inland and 70s near the lake. Tomorrow could be the warmest day, followed by slightly cooler but mostly sunny conditions through Friday. The weekend brings a small chance of showers or a thunderstorm, but most of the time will stay dry with highs near 80.



Summer lives on! Other than some patchy fog early this morning, skies in Chicago will be sunny again.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s away from the lake with a few spots well west of the city reaching the upper 80s. Near the lake will be cooler with highs in the 70s. Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s in many suburbs and low 60s in the city.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow has the potential of being the warmest day with highs in the mid 80s except near the lakefront.

On Friday it will be mostly sunny with highs just a bit less toasty. Once again, it will be cooler near the lake.

Over the weekend it will be partly sunny with a small chance of showers or a thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday, but most of the time those days will be dry.

Monday and Tuesday as a slow-moving area of low pressure continues to influence our weather, the chance of showers will be slightly higher. There can be a thunderstorm here and there.

Highs will continue to be well above normal, generally around 80 degrees or a little above.