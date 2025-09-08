Chicago weather: Summer warmth returns this week

The Brief Summer warmth returns this week with highs climbing into the 80s starting Wednesday. Today will be sunny with highs in the 70s, and tomorrow will be slightly warmer with a chance of sprinkles late at night. The warm, mostly dry stretch continues into the weekend with only a slight chance of showers Saturday.



Summer returns to Chicago this week with a string of 80s on the way.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today will be sunny and spectacular with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the 50s. Kickoff temperature at Soldier Field should be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow won’t be quite as sunny, but it will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s. There is a small chance of a sprinkle very late tomorrow night into early Wednesday morning.

The real warm-up gets underway Wednesday when highs will be 80+ degrees. It will be even warmer Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine.

On Saturday there is a small chance for a few showers but it’s several days away and there is plenty of time to refine our forecast. Highs will be in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.