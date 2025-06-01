Chicago weather: Summerlike warmth is on tap for the start of the workweek

It was a beautiful Sunday with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s inland, but an onshore wind kept areas closer to the lake in the 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Next Week's Forecast:

Monday is expected to be quite a bit warmer with winds out of the south-southwest. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s on Monday afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be another very warm day with highs soaring into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A chance of rain will arrive on Tuesday evening into the night, and a few storms are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has northeast Illinois in a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which is a level 1 of 5. Far northwestern DeKalb County is in the Slight Risk, which is a level 2 of 5.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through Wednesday and temperatures will take a tumble. Highs on Wednesday will likely be set around midnight near 70 degrees, and then daytime temps may only be in the 60s.

A few lingering showers or storms are possible early Thursday, and then we'll dry out with temperatures in the low to mid 70s on Thursday afternoon.



Friday and Saturday look calm and quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. A stray shower is possible late Sunday, otherwise it'll be a mainly dry weekend.