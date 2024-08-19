Chicago weather: Sunny days ahead, but beware of hazardous lake conditions

It's smooth sailing this week when it comes to weather in Chicago.

Rainfall is unlikely through the weekend. Highs will be slightly below normal through mid-week, followed by a robust warmup which should produce 90-degree readings over the weekend.

Two minor hiccups. One is dangerous beach conditions for the next couple of days at least. Waves could reach five to eight feet, causing hazardous boating and swimming conditions.

The other could be smoky skies as jet stream winds funnel Canadian wildfire smoke over our region.