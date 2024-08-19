Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Sunny days ahead, but beware of hazardous lake conditions

Published  August 19, 2024 5:23am CDT
It's going to be a beautiful week with little to no chance of rain. Temperatures will be just a bit below average until a big warmup this weekend.

CHICAGO - It's smooth sailing this week when it comes to weather in Chicago. 

Rainfall is unlikely through the weekend. Highs will be slightly below normal through mid-week, followed by a robust warmup which should produce 90-degree readings over the weekend.  

Two minor hiccups. One is dangerous beach conditions for the next couple of days at least. Waves could reach five to eight feet, causing hazardous boating and swimming conditions. 

The other could be smoky skies as jet stream winds funnel Canadian wildfire smoke over our region.

Chicago weather: Quiet week ahead with mild temperatures

FOX 32's Mike Caplan has your Monday morning weather outlook for the week.