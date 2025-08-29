Chicago weather: Sunny Labor Day weekend ahead

Cloudy skies and light rain moved through parts of the Chicago area Friday evening, though most of the precipitation did not reach the ground.

Temperatures across the city hovered in the mid-60s late Friday, with O’Hare International Airport reporting 64 degrees and Midway at 65. The day’s high reached the mid-70s, slightly below the seasonal average of 81.

Overnight lows are expected to dip to around 59 degrees in Chicago and into the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will start with clouds before giving way to sunshine and highs near 74. Clear skies and warming temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday, with highs of 78 and 80 respectively.

A cold front arriving midweek could bring showers on Wednesday, followed by a noticeable drop in temperatures. Daytime highs are expected to fall into the 60s late next week, offering an early taste of autumn.