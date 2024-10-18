Chicago weather: Sunny, pleasant weekend

Today will be lovely in Chicago with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

We have gusty winds up to about 20 mph expected out of the south, so burning outside is discouraged.

Tomorrow will be nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Sunday and Monday will be toasty with highs in the upper 70s! Highs are looking to reach the low to mid 70s. Tuesday will have partly sunny skies. '

There is a small chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be dropping to the 60s Wednesday through Friday.