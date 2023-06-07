Chicago weather: Sunny skies expected Wednesday

Morning clouds and even a few sprinkles far south will yield to sunny skies with some smoke from Canadian wildfires. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s away from the influence of the lake.

Tonight will be pleasant with moonlit skies and lows in the 50s, maybe some 40s in outlying areas. Tomorrow will be perfectly sunny with similar temps.

Friday looks mainly sunny with highs around 80.

Saturday is looking increasingly likely to be rain-free now with the best prospects for a wetting rainfall on Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid-80s on Saturday then much cooler Sunday and Monday. There are signs of some intense heat (90+) building back in toward the following weekend and beyond.