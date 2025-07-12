Chicago weather: Sunny skies return to Chicago this weekend

Sunny skies are returning to the Chicago area this weekend, after days of thunderstorms and rain.

Full Forecast:

A cold front moving through the Chicago area is bringing brief relief from summer heat, with clearer skies and drier air expected Sunday before humidity returns early next week.

The front stretched across northwest Indiana to central Illinois on Saturday, but cooler, drier air is lagging behind it and won't be felt immediately. By Sunday morning, however, clearer skies and more pleasant conditions are expected to settle in.

Some isolated showers may develop Sunday afternoon along the Kankakee River Valley, though they are unlikely to affect the Chicago area. As the high-pressure system moves east, moisture will return by Monday, bringing a rise in humidity along with the potential for scattered showers on Tuesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions, less humidity, and highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures are expected to climb close to 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday, staying in the upper 80s Wednesday as the region transitions back to typical summer conditions.