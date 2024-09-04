Chicago weather: Sunny skies and warmer temps

Spectacular sums up Chicago's weather today. Sunshine galore. It will be warmer with highs in the low-to-mid 80s but cooler by the lake.

Tonight will be clear and mild with lows mainly in the 60s. Tomorrow will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s and 90s within reach.

Skies will go from mostly to partly sunny as a cold front approaches. That will spark a few showers at night and some isolated thunder.

Friday won’t be as warm with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible. The weekend will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.