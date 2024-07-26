Chicago weather: Sunny start to weekend followed by storm chances on Sunday

Chicago will see some beautiful weather Friday into Saturday, but a small twist is expected for Sunday.

Friday was beautiful with sunny skies and temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s.

The weekend ahead will be nice and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Plan for sunny skies on Saturday, and then rain chances return on Sunday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

Scattered storms stick around in the forecast into early next workweek.

A few storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Temperatures will likely hold near 90 degrees for most of next week.