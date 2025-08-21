Chicago weather: Sunny stretch continues with only minor shower chance

The Brief Chicago will see mostly sunny skies today with highs slightly warmer than yesterday and comfortable lows in the 60s tonight. The weekend looks pleasant overall, with just a slight chance of light showers late Friday night into early Saturday. Sunshine dominates through early next week, though temperatures will run a bit cooler than normal.



Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures dominate Chicago’s immediate forecast.

There’s really only one minor bump in the road in the forecast for the coming week. More on that in just a moment.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Let’s start with today. There will be some patchy cloud cover blowing off the lake this morning, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny.

I’ll be monitoring for any fog that may develop early this morning, but that would go away in a hurry.

Highs today will be a couple of degrees above yesterday‘s 76.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the 60s. Could be some patchy fog once again.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow looks like a beauty with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s, but humidity levels will not get out of hand.

Now onto the wrinkle. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning there is a small chance of a few light showers crossing the area.

The rest of the weekend looks lovely. Plenty of sun on Saturday afternoon with patchy clouds. Sunday looks perfectly sunny with a high in the mid 70s.

Temperatures remain cooler than normal Monday through Wednesday. Sunny days and clear nights with lows generally in the 50s.