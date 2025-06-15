Chicago weather: A sunny, warm Father's Day

It’s going to be a great Father’s Day with sunny, warm conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s throughout much of the area.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There was some hazy sunshine to start the morning with slightly chilly temperatures near Lake Michigan.

The clouds seemed to be staying to the northwest of the Chicago area. While there may be more cloud cover during the afternoon, it looks to stay dry during your Sunday.

Forecast high temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s throughout the suburbs, and closer to 70 degrees near the lake.

What's next:

There are some even warmer temperatures expected later this week.

Also, expect some showers and thunderstorms then.