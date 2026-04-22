Chicago weather: Sunshine and 70s inland, cooler by the lake Wednesday

The Brief Inland areas warm into the 70s Wednesday, with cooler 50s near Lake Michigan. Thursday brings gusty winds and highs in the 80s before late-night storms. Dry periods continue into Friday and a mild, comfortable weekend follows.



Still waiting to see if any fog forms, but so far it has not been a problem. The rest of this day will feature a good deal of sunshine and temperatures climbing to 70+ for the majority of our viewing area.

However, winds off the lake will do their thing and knock temperatures back into the 50s within a few miles of shore. Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows not far from 50°.

On Thursday, gusty southwest winds will propel much warmer air back into the area. Highs will crack the 80° mark and there will be no lakeside cooling. Late tomorrow night into Friday there will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

It will not rain all day on Friday, however, which will enable high temperatures to once again rise well into the 70s.

What's next:

The weekend still looks terrific with a blend of clouds and sun and highs on both days in the mid 60s.

The next chance of rain arrives by Monday morning with highs in the upper 60s. That will be tied to a cold front impacting high temperatures on Tuesday, which will only be in the low 60s.