Chicago weather: Sunshine and low 80s after morning fog

The Brief Fog gives way to sunshine Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week stays mostly sunny and warm, with highs near 80 through Thursday. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s Friday and Saturday.



Today we start with some fog and temps in the 60s. It will be a sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

What to expect:

Tomorrow, we will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. The weather stays quiet this week with more sunshine on the way Thursday and highs around 80.

Warmer temps return on Friday and Saturday. We have sunshine and the upper 80s both days.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s Sunday with sunshine. We have similar conditions to kick off next week on Monday.