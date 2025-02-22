Chicago weather: Sunshine today, mild temps this weekend

Despite the cooler temperatures on Saturday morning, the sunshine is out!

Fox 32 meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

Milder temps on the way

What to expect:

The Midwest was pretty quiet Saturday morning with only a bit of snow coming into northern Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Across Chicago and Northwest Indiana though, Saturday was looking plenty sunny.

For Sunday, a few clouds will come in during the morning and lift northward throughout the day.

What's next:

While temperatures start in the 30s on Saturday, Sunday highs could get into the 40s! Quite the relief after the frigid lows of the last week or so.

That will lead us into more days of milder temps with highs into the 40s throughout the week.