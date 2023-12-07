Chicago weather: Sunshine returns Thursday

Unseasonably warm sums it up today and tomorrow. It will also be nice to see a day full of sunshine for a change.

Highs today will be in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 50s with a bit more clouds mixing in with the sun.

A storm system will brush the area Friday night and early Saturday with some rain. Not much. Highs will occur early Saturday and be close to 50 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Temps will remain close to normal for the second week of December early next week before the next surge of warmer air arrives around Thursday.