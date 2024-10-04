Chicago weather: Sunshine and summerlike temps for the weekend

Skies cleared nicely following Friday morning's cloud cover and rain, and that will set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend looks great with summerlike warmth on Saturday and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will top out around 80 tomorrow afternoon. A cold front will swing through the area Saturday night, bringing in some clouds for the evening.

Sunshine returns on Sunday and temperatures will be slightly cooler in the lower 70s.

The quiet weather pattern continues into next week with sunny skies likely Monday through Thursday or Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s on most days.