Chicago weather: Surprise Easter sunshine, but rain is on the way

It was a sunny start to Easter Sunday, but there is still some rain coming later in the day.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

Easter rainfall timeline

What to expect:

The sunshine won’t last as rainfall is coming up from the south and southwest.

With the slower onset of rainfall, temperatures were in the upper 50s closer to the city and reaching the low 60s in the south and southwest suburbs.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is around 60 degrees.

The rain system is creeping toward the Chicago area, and showers may start in parts of the area around 11 a.m.

By 1 p.m., there will be more rainfall in the city.

There will be a bit of a break later in the afternoon until later in the evening when a line of showers and thunderstorms starts to come through closer to 11 p.m. to midnight.

What's next:

That will move out by Monday morning, though clouds will remain.

Much of the rest of the week, temperatures look to be in the 60s and 70s.